From Penn Badgley to Karl Glusman, Zoe Kravitz’s dating history is extensive.

From her quiet romance with Penn Badgley to her whirlwind marriage to Karl Glusman, Zo Kravitz has had her fair share of high-profile relationships.

Kravitz was first linked to the You actor in the summer of 2011, a year after he divorced his Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively.

Before Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that they’d called it quits, the couple kept their relationship under wraps.

Badgley and the Lolawolf singer are “at two different stages in their careers,” according to a source.

“They simply didn’t have the time for one another.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star’s next long-term relationship began in 2016, with Glusman.

Kravitz revealed two years later that the Gypsy actor had proposed.

She told Rolling Stone, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, the entire world.”

In June 2019, the couple married in Paris on an estate owned by Zo’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, as well as Zo’s mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa, were all in attendance.

The Big Little Lies actress gushed about her “awesome” relationship with her husband nearly a year after their wedding.

“I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” she said in a May 2020 interview with Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“He’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met.”

He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met, and despite the fact that I haven’t known him since I was a child, I feel like I have.

It’s as if we’ve always known each other, as if we’ve always shared a home.

It doesn’t feel strange.

… It seems like we have a history.”

When she met Glusman, the California native said she was “very much going through a dry spell.”

“I hadn’t met anyone new in a long time, and my friend met Karl and brought him to a friend’s birthday party at a bar so I could meet him and hook up with him.”

It was supposed to be a low-key affair.

