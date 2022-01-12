From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West, Julia Fox’s Style Has Changed.

From red carpet premieres to date nights with Kanye West, Julia Fox’s style has evolved.

Julia Fox’s style has been a hot topic in recent weeks, but the 31-year-old actress has been flaunting her impeccable style since her debut in 2019.

With the premiere of Uncut Gems, the actress made her grand debut on the fashion scene.

The actress dressed to impress as she traveled from city to city.

Her outfits ranged from black pantsuits and sleek, sexy dresses to risqué ensembles that made Us look twice.

The Toronto leg of the premiere in September 2019 was perhaps her most notable style moment.

She looked stunning in a mesh Paco Rabanne skirt layered over a black velour bodysuit for the occasion.

She completed the look with red bottom Chrisitan Louboutin stilettos and a lip color that matched.

Fox wore a splash of color to the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2021, despite her general preference for black.

She wore a Dries Van Noten mint green top and nude sequin skirt with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewels from Jacob and Co, Tiffany and Co., and Mateo.

After a few weeks, Fox received a major makeover — literally.

The actress began dating Kanye West in January 2022.

Naturally, the 44-year-old fashion designer went out of his way to woo the actress with designer wear.

In fact, on their second date, he surprised her with a suite of clothes from Balenciaga to Diesel.

“Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.”

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Fox wrote, “It was every girl’s dream come true.”

“I’m not sure how he did it or got everything there on time, but I was blown away.”

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

With the bar set so high in terms of style, it’s no surprise that Fox has been rocking some opulent ensembles on her date nights.

She most recently wore a grungier ensemble to an evening at Craig’s.

Fox was dressed in a Charlotte Knowles jacket.

