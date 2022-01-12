From red carpet premieres to date nights with Kanye West, Julia Fox’s style has evolved.

From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West, Julia Fox’s Style Has Changed.

Julia Fox’s fashion has been a hot topic in recent weeks, but the 31-year-old actress has been flaunting her impeccable style since she first appeared on the scene in 2019.

With the premiere of Uncut Gems, the actress made her grand debut on the fashion scene.

The actress dressed to impress as she traveled from city to city.

Her outfits ranged from black pantsuits and sleek, sexy dresses to risqué ensembles that made Us take a second look.

In September 2019, at the Toronto leg of the premiere, she made one of her most notable style statements.

She wore a mesh Paco Rabanne skirt over a black velour bodysuit to the event, and she looked stunning.

She completed the look with red bottom Chrisitan Louboutin stilettos and a lip color that matched.

While Fox mostly dresses in black, she did wear a splash of color to the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2021.

She wore a Dries Van Noten mint green top and nude sequin skirt with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewels from Jacob and Co, Tiffany and Co., and Mateo.

After a few weeks, Fox received a major makeover — literally.

The actress began dating Kanye West in January 2022.

Naturally, the 44-year-old fashion designer went out of his way to woo the actress with designer outfits.

In fact, on their second date, he surprised her with a suite of clothes from Balenciaga to Diesel.

“You had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.”

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Fox wrote, “It was every girl’s dream come true.”

“I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there on time, but I was blown away.”

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

With the bar set so high in terms of style, it’s no surprise that Fox has been rocking some high-end looks for her date nights.

She most recently dressed up for an evening at Craig’s in a more grungy ensemble.

Fox was dressed to the nines in a Charlotte Knowles jacket.

