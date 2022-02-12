From revealing her baby bump to sharing sweet cravings, Kylie Jenner did everything differently in her second pregnancy.

From revealing her baby bump to sharing her sweet cravings, Kylie Jenner did everything differently in her second pregnancy.

KYLIE JENNER documented her pregnancy with baby No. 2 after keeping her first pregnancy a secret.

The beauty mogul announced on Friday that she and Travis Scott named their son Wolf.

The pregnancy of Kylie’s second child was well-publicized.

In September, she announced her pregnancy.

Stormi Webster is the first child for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her rapper beau.

Kylie kept her first pregnancy a secret for the most part, only announcing it in a Super Bowl commercial.

Throughout her pregnancy, she, on the other hand, shared photos and videos on social media.

With a video that included a positive pregnancy test and footage of her getting a sonogram, she announced her second pregnancy.

Kylie began posting bump photos, sharing updates, and even documenting her pregnancy cravings, which fans had missed the first time around.

It’s unclear why Kylie felt compelled to announce her pregnancy this time.

It’s worth noting, though, that in 2020, she compared keeping Stormi’s pregnancy a secret to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Los Angeles.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing and self quarantine seriously,” she said at the time, according to Elle.

“I’m on day eight, and my pregnancy prepared me for this by preventing me from leaving the house for months.”

Kylie and Travis announced they were expecting again in September 2021, nearly three years after Stormi was born.

She began the video with her holding a pregnancy test, which she shared on Instagram.

It then showed Kylie and Travis posing in front of a bathroom mirror, with the rapper wrapping his arms around his longtime girlfriend’s waist.

The video showed Kylie sharing the news with her mother Kris Jenner, who was holding sonogram photos, during a visit to the doctor, during which she underwent a sonogram.

Kylie didn’t announce her pregnancy with Stormi until an ad aired during the Super Bowl that year, revealing that she had given birth.

She avoided being photographed with her baby bump on display by staying at home.

Kylie continued to appear on KUWTK and spent private time with her family and friends.

Kylie frequently shared photos of her growing baby bump after confirming she was expecting her second child.

She posed in a tight white dress with her baby bump on display just days after sharing the news.

She added an angel emoji to the post’s caption.

Kylie followed up with a photo of herself in a sheer black bodysuit.

In October, she gave a bump update by sharing a photo of her shadow on social media.

