From Ricky Gervais’ After Life to Dancing on Ice, here are the top ten TV shows to watch this week.

From Ricky Gervais’ After Life to Dancing on Ice, here are the ten best TV shows to watch this week.

Sue Perkins goes on a cross-country road trip, while Stacey Dooley learns more about the stalking.

Tony Johnson, played by Ricky Gervais, is back for a third and final season of swearing at strangers and watching old tapes of his late wife.

Despite the possibility of a new romantic relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), journalist Tony is still miserable and dealing with even more grief following his father’s death.

Despite everything, this is one of television’s most upbeat comedies.

Last year’s competition was a disaster, with five contestants pulling out due to Covid complications or injury.

Sally Dynevor, aka Sally Webster from Corrie, Bez from Happy Mondays, Love Island star Liberty Poole, presenter Ria Hebden, former rugby player Ben Foden, and ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole are among those hoping to put on a better show.

The comedian visits the United States to learn why an increasing number of Americans are choosing to live on the road.

Perkins spends time in California with Blix and Bess, whose (hashtag)vanlife social media posts have earned them a devoted YouTube following, before heading to Yosemite to meet Alexandria, a solo young female traveller.

She then travels inland to meet Bob Wells, a van dweller and star of the Oscar-winning film Nomadland, in search of something a little more traditional.

More hospital-based docuseries have been produced as a result of the increased appreciation for the NHS’s hard work during the pandemic.

We visit a number of hospitals in Newcastle to meet doctors, nurses, and support staff who are all working to save lives.

In this first episode, surgeon Colin performs a kidney transplant on Kimberly using a donated kidney from her sister, while welfare dog Poppy Jingles returns to the office.

Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale, grew up on the farm.

He now owns his own home in the Peak District.

Despite his lack of farming experience, Fletcher was inspired by the pandemic to stay with his family.

Thankfully, the Fletchers have a knowledgeable neighbor, Gilly, who lets them get up close and personal with her sheep before they invest in their own.

BYOB for this new docuseries, which promises to be eye-opening, endearing, and lighthearted, as it follows the frivolities of Britain’s upper class.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The 10 best TV shows to watch this week, from Ricky Gervais’s After Life to Dancing on Ice