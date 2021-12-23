From ‘Riverdale’ to ‘Glee,’ TV Shows Handled Stars’ Deaths in Different Ways

Riverdale, Glee, and other TV shows had to deal with the difficult task of writing out characters after their on-screen actors passed away.

Following Luke Perry’s untimely death in March 2019, the Riverdale writers were tasked with giving Fred Andrews a proper sendoff while also honoring the late actor.

The cast decided to wait until season 4 to address the character’s absence, devoting the entire premiere in October 2019 to saying goodbye.

“It was extremely difficult for everyone.

We’d been through the hiatus and could sort of, in a way, avoid the feelings if we needed to, whatever the healing process turned out to be,” Skeet Ulrich told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019.

“We were still able to lean on each other during that break, and it was a bonding experience when we were tasked with retelling our own grief.”

It’s already a close-knit cast, but that pushed us to our limits.”

The Scream star went into detail about filming the tribute episode.

“There wasn’t a single day when someone wasn’t picked up off the floor by their emotions.”

It is a difficult task.

He recalled, “It’s extremely difficult.”

“I mean, he should be here doing this right now.”

He hasn’t left.

He’s now as much a part of us as we are of him.

I just miss his presence, and I believe we felt it very strongly while filming that episode, which was quite a challenge.”

Following the death of Cory Monteith in July 2013, the cast of Glee shared similar sentiments.

When the memorial episode to Finn Hudson aired in October 2013, Kevin McHale tweeted, “Tonights Glee was made out of a lot of love and a lot of tears by our incredible crew, cast, and creators for our friend Cory.”

“Cory, you’re missed.”

In August 2013, Naya Rivera told Us exclusively that returning to the set after Monteith’s death was “terrible,” but that filming the tribute helped her cope.

Scroll through to see how TV shows like 8 Simple Rules, Dallas, and others dealt with actor deaths during production.

TV shows like Riverdale, Glee, and others.

