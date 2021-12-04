From Ryan Reynolds to Natalie Wood, the Best Nostalgic Christmas Films by Decade

If there’s one thing that the holiday season is known for, it’s nostalgia.

And nostalgia helps some of the best Christmas films become cult classics.

We’ve put together a list of the best Christmas movies from each decade for you to enjoy this holiday season.

Ryan Reynolds was hard at work on a Christmas comedy film that would become a cult classic long before he starred in Deadpool or Free Guy.

Reynolds wore a fat suit in 2005’s Just Friends, which starred Amy Smart as his high school cheerleader best friend.

After being stung by the bullies in the class of 1995, Reynolds’ character Chris Brander flees to LA in search of a much bigger career in the music industry.

He unintentionally returns to New Jersey for an unplanned Christmas at home after losing weight and making a fortune.

He runs into Jamie Palomino (Smart), a former friend and love interest.

And he has a point to prove.

His arrogant new attitude, on the other hand, makes her wonder if she wants anything to do with him.

Brander’s return to his hometown makes for one of the funniest holiday movies we’ve ever seen.

In addition, Anna Faris as a clueless pop star and Chris Klein as a sleazy con artist make it even more entertaining.

The sweetness of Chris and Jamie’s trip down memory lane, on the other hand, never fails to move us.

The old photo books, landline phones, and frantic “mixtapes” transport us back to a time when we were all teenagers.

As a result, Just Friends is the ideal combination of nostalgia and holiday romance.

A Christmas Story (1983) is a beautifully shot comedy about a Christmas season in a child’s life in the 1940s.

It is, however, equally nostalgic for children of the 1980s who adore Ralphie Parker’s hilarious antics.

Producers based the film on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, according to Wikipedia.

In a career-defining role that is as memorable as it is sweet, Peter Billingsly leads the cast.

It’s highly repeatable viewing for families because of his relatable vignettes in which he fantasizes about various situations involving his friends and family.

Shepherd’s hilarious commentary as adult Ralphie is also priceless.

“In the heat of battle, my father wove a tapestry of obscenity,” Shepherd narrates in a scene in…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.