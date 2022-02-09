From Scarlett Johansson’s flirting to Desmond Tutu’s fear, interviewing A-list celebrities taught me a lot.

I’ve learned a lot from interviewing A-list celebrities, from Scarlett Johansson’s flirting to Desmond Tutu’s fear.

Cole Morton has been grilling Hollywood stars for years.

He discusses the lessons he’s learned about the wealthy and famous, as well as the blunders he’s made along the way.

Most of the time, you only get fifteen minutes with Hollywood stars.

So I was surprised to find myself sitting in the Carlyle Hotel’s bar in Manhattan as the minutes turned into hours and one of the world’s most famous actors talked about her life with me – just me.

Of course, I was ecstatic, but what was going on? Why was Scarlett Johansson so happy to stay so long past the time allotted for us to discuss her most recent film, Ghost In The Shell, which was released in the winter of 2017?

“One thing I’ve realized in the last couple of years is that I’ve never been truly alone,” she said of her twin brother, Hunter.

From the womb, she meant.

“And having someone else there in those first moments of life, even if it’s just the spark of it, must affect one, right?” “As a result, I’m learning how to be alone, just with myself.”

And here’s a confession: I didn’t realize the true significance of those words for her that day.

As someone who has recently launched a podcast of short stories about real encounters with remarkable people and what they have to say about how to live, I’m writing this.

Tiger Woods, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, the Queen, and a refugee named Zahra are all featured in the first season, along with Johansson.

Can We Talk? is the name of the podcast, and I’ve been asked to write about what I’ve learned.

I’ll start by admitting that I misunderstood Johansson’s point about being alone.

Why? Because she’s a great actress who probably didn’t want me to know, but also because I was too preoccupied with the vain male chimp babbling furiously inside my head, saying this was amazing, Johansson was laughing and maintaining eye contact and staying, so she must fancy me, right? Wrong.

This is completely incorrect.

Men are incredibly delusory.

I’m just telling it like it is.

My editor made a joke about it the next morning in an email to me, asking, “What did you do?!?”

Because that’s the case.

