From season 1 to season 15, all of the couples who were married at first sight are still together.

In 2014, Married at First Sight, a reality television show about love and marriage, debuted.

Looking back nearly a decade, these are the couples from Married at First Sight who are still together.

The premise of the show is that two strangers will take part in an extreme experiment in which they will marry a complete stranger.

Marrying a complete stranger, of course, has its own set of issues.

Over seven couples have remained together after appearing on the show.

According to US Weekly, these couples are still together after 13 seasons on the air.

Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo from season 13 were listed on the US Weekly list, but the couple had filed for divorce in December 2021.

MAFS airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CST, and it’s also available on Hulu.

The first 11 seasons are only available on Hulu, but Lifetime subscribers can watch them on their website.

Some episodes are available to stream for free on the Lifetime website, while others must be purchased.

On January 5, 2022, the most recent season of MAFS premiered on Lifetime.

“Married at First Sight, the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series, returns for season 14, premiering with a three-hour episode,” according to the Lifetime website. “With 12 couples still together and 9 children born from the relationships created from Married at First Sight, the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series, returns for season 14, premiering with a three-hour episode.”

The show will once again focus on love in the city of Boston.

“With the help of experts like Pastor Cal and Dr.

Dr. Pepper and Pepper

With Viviana Coles at the helm of this dynamic social experiment, the couples will have access to professional guidance as well as each other’s support – even if that support comes in the form of some tough love.”

