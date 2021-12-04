From ‘Show-Stopping’ to ‘Dripping With Femininity,’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Holiday Style has it all.

From ‘Show-Stopping’ to ‘Dripping With Femininity,’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Holiday Style

Lisa Vanderpump is a Bravo icon who is both a reality TV star and a design and lifestyle expert.

She knows how to create a romantic atmosphere and breathtaking visuals, whether it’s in her restaurants or at home.

And, luckily for fans, she shared her holiday decorating tips and ideas, including photos of glitzy trees and a Christmas table.

The “largest and most decadent” of Vanderpump’s multiple trees “greets [guests]as [they]walk through the glass doors into [her]home during the holidays,” according to Very Vanderpump, which allows fans to see the festive beauty of Vanderpump’s past decorations.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears to go all out for the main event.

“I love putting together a show-stopping tree for the family to gather around during the holidays, and thankfully, our main living room has high enough ceilings to accommodate!” she says.

“I try not to go too girly with this one, as it’s in the center of the house,” she adds.

Vanderpump’s next tree, on the other hand, is rococo pink and green and “dripping with femininity.”

Fans are probably not surprised that she adores this “over-stuffed, decadent” Christmas tree.

“I used a combination of pale gold and silver metallics with various shades of pink ornaments in velvet, feathers, and various textures,” she explains.

Finally, Vanderpump reveals that she has erected yet another Christmas tree in her kitchen.

She says, “I love this pale blue and white tree.”

“In the most used room of the house, it’s such a delicate, neutral color that is very soft and easy to be around!”

For her holiday table, the Vanderpump Rules star “opted for a slightly funkier mix of black, cream, taupe, metallics, and rich red roses.”

Her “usual pale pink tablescape” was in stark contrast.

“I did use pale pink and gold plates to soften the look a bit,” she says, “to keep it elegant and feminine.”

“This stunning crystal-encrusted table was the ideal setting for our family lunch!”

It’s a treat to sit down to a beautifully set table after a long day of holiday preparations, as she points out.

“It was so much fun sitting down to this beautiful set up after hours in the kitchen!” she exclaims.

The key to eye-catching holiday style is in the details, as Very Vanderpump points out.

This entails using more than just pretty wrapping paper to embellish gifts.

“I invest…

