From Sky Atlantic’s Euphoria to BBC One’s The Green Planet, here are the ten best TV shows to watch this week.

From Sky Atlantic’s Euphoria to BBC One’s The Green Planet, here are the top ten TV shows to watch this week.

BBC Two, tonight at 8 p.m.

This three-part series is especially enticing now that the world is reopening and travel is more than a distant dream.

Monty explores the often-overlooked green spaces of Venice, both public and private, on his European travels, learning about Venetian gardening and the impact of history and climate change on the people who live there.

BBC One at 9 p.m. tonight

Death in Paradise has been dubbed the “Céline Dion of British TV” because of its enduring popularity in its later years, and it is still one of the BBC’s most-watched dramas after ten years.

With 8.5 million viewers, last year’s series was only a hair behind Call the Midwife.

The 11th season begins with a kidnapping that turns deadly, which Neville (Ralf Little) and his team must solve.

ITV, 7.30 p.m. Saturday

This new game show promises the world’s first limitless jackpot – and Ant and Dec have ratcheted up the tension by claiming they’ve had sleepless nights worrying about what would happen if a contestant struck it rich.

Contestants climb a “money ladder” with each correct answer to a question in the duo’s first new show in ten years, but they could lose it all if they take too big a risk.

The game is similar to Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, except that this money ladder is theoretically infinite.

BBC One, Sunday 7pm

For this new David Attenborough series, cutting-edge filming techniques allow us to see rainforest life through the eyes of the plants, from fast-growing trees to flowers masquerading as dead animals.

The first episode, “Tropical Worlds,” shows how the rainforest’s dense concentration of plants creates a green battleground.

ITV, 8 p.m.

In series 11 of the crime drama based on Ann Cleeves’ novels, Brenda Blethyn reprises her role as DCI Vera Stanhope.

This is the first of four feature-length episodes that promise “lovely seaside locations” alongside the stunning Northumberland landscape, following a delay caused by Covid.

That, and a mystery, in this case involving a local builder who was found beaten to death.

Channel 4 Sunday at 9 p.m.

This haunting programme, broadcast 25 years after the shocking death of baby Matthew Eappen in Boston, asks whether then 19-year-old British au.

