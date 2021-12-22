From Sophie from The Holidays to Cindy Lou from The Grinch, find out where the kids from your favorite Christmas movies are now.

From Sophie from The Holidays to Cindy Lou from The Grinch, here’s where your favorite Christmas characters are now.

On TV, it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas because the schedules are jam-packed with holiday movies.

With the longer winter nights, it’s never been more tempting to curl up in your pajamas and binge-watch classic Christmas movies.

Have you ever wondered what happened to the little girl from The Holiday or what became of the little boy from The Santa Claus?

Check out what the child stars from your favorite Christmas movies are up to these days in the video below.

Miffy – real name Rebecca Englefield – landed the role of Jude Law’s daughter, Sophie, in The Holiday when she was just seven years old.

The 2006 film, set in London, followed eight different people’s romantic connections in the run-up to Christmas and starred Cameron Diaz as Jude’s love interest.

Miffy said the two stars made a big deal out of her and her co-star Emma Pritchard, who played her younger sister, and even gave them denim jackets with their names embroidered on the back when the movie was finished.

Unfortunately, The Holiday was the child star’s final film.

She told the New York Times in an interview last year that she stopped acting because her single father, who had legal custody of Miffy and her two siblings, was too busy to keep up with auditions and castings.

Miffy now works as a barista while being a punk musician.

“People at school were a little amused by the fact that I used to be an actress,” she explained, “but I could go to these gigs and be around people who didn’t care.”

When her daughter Frankie was born in April, the stunning 21-year-old became a mother.

Daisy, Emma Thompson’s daughter, dresses up as a lobster for the school nativity in one of the most memorable scenes from Love Actually.

Lulu Popplewell, a 12-year-old freckle-faced girl, was found inside the Christmas crustacean.

Lulu is a stand-up comedian and writer who has mixed feelings about her moment of fame, which she had in the 2003 film.

“Every Christmas, people still bring up Love Actually to me, and it makes me feel awkward because I played such a minor role in it,” she told Digital Spy.

“It’s turned into a joke.”

I clearly peaked at 11 years old, and there aren’t many crustacean-based acting roles available these days – it’s a specialized skill.”

She, on the other hand, has recently slammed the holiday classic, which was written by Richard Curtis and starred Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, and Alan Rickman.

On the subject of the Almost…

