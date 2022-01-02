From ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ to HBO Max Reunion, ‘Harry Potter’ Stars

From the ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ to the HBO Max Reunion, ‘Harry Potter’ Stars

Harry Potter’s stars grew up in front of the camera.

Daniel Radcliffe, the lead actor in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was only 12 years old when the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was released in November 2001, so he went through his awkward phase in front of millions of people.

Radcliffe told Digital Spy in November 2016 that he has never sat down to watch the award-winning films because they are “too cringeworthy.”

“If I have kids, I’ll probably watch them back one day,” he admitted.

But hopefully they’ll enjoy them, which will divert my attention away from my own performance.”

Rupert Grint, on the other hand, can only watch the first few Harry Potter films because he began playing Ron Weasley when he was just 13 years old.

In December 2018, he told Radio Times, “I saw Harry Potter and the [Sorcerer’s] Stone for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back.”

“But I couldn’t do the more recent ones… I could probably go up to [third film]Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

While filming the big-screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s beloved book series, the Snatch alum also admitted that he “missed out on normal things.”

Growing up in the spotlight was difficult for Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), who was 11 when the first Harry Potter film was released.

“While I was growing up, I was working on Harry Potter, and the attention it brought me made me feel quite isolated,” she told The Telegraph in September 2012.

“It’s only recently that I’ve felt much more comfortable in my own skin and recognized my own worth than I used to.”

Evanna Lynch had been a Potter fan for a long time before landing the coveted role of Luna Lovegood in the franchise, so her first set experience was nerve-wracking.

“Emma [Watson] was always so nice to me and went out of her way to get to know me and make me feel at ease, which was huge coming from her.

And because I was such a big Harry Potter fan, I was very nervous and intimidated around those three,” Lynch told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2021.

