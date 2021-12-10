From [Spoiler] on ‘Game of Thrones’ to [Redacted] on ‘You,’ TV’s Most Shocking Deaths

From [Spoiler] on ‘Game of Thrones’ to [Redacted] on ‘You,’ the most shocking deaths on television have been revealed.

In the hearts of the audience.

TV show writers have never been afraid to surprise audiences with a memorable character death, whether it’s drama, comedy, or something in between.

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) died in the season 3 finale of M*A*S*H in March 1975, making it the first television death.

After being honorably discharged from the army, the character was on his way home when he was killed by enemy fire.

The death came as such a shock to the series’ producers, Gene Reynolds and Larry Gelbart, that they received over 1,000 letters from angry fans.

CBS and 20th Century Fox, which produced the show, were both upset with the M*A*S*H executives for canceling a fan favorite.

“Obviously, CBS did not want us to ‘kill’ the Henry Blake character,” Gelbart wrote in his book Laughing Matters in 1998.

“That bothered them greatly, as did sentimental, old Twentieth Century-Fox.”

It had never been done before in a half-hour show to kill a character.”

Some 21st-century shows, on the other hand, make M*A*S*H’s unexpected death seem tame.

Lost, which aired from 2004 to 2010, was known for its unexpected twists even before the first season was completed.

When Boone (Ian Somerhalder) died in the jungle after a plane crashed on him in April 2005’s episode “Do No Harm,” viewers were devastated.

Though viewers were surprised to learn that a main character could die so soon into a show’s run, executive producer Carlton Cuse said that he and show cocreator Damon Lindelof had always known Boone wouldn’t last long.

Cuse told Entertainment Weekly after the episode aired, “It was a narrative imperative that we kill Boone.”

“It starts a chain of events that will culminate in the season finale.”

The death of Boone was just the beginning of a string of shocking Lost finales.

Shannon (Maggie Grace), Boone’s stepsister, Libby (Cynthia Watros), Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez), and Mr.

Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Charlie (Dominic Monaghan), Michael (Harold Perrineau), Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), and a slew of other characters make appearances.

Even Lindelof was moved by some of the show’s sadder moments.

“That [death]is Charlie.

