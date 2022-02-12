From Sterling K Brown to Niles Fitch, here’s a list of all the actors who played Randall Pearson on the NBC drama.

The final season of This is Us is currently airing, and fans are eager to see what happens to the Pearsons as they face an uncertain future.

As the Emmy-winning drama comes to an end as one of NBC’s most popular shows, star Sterling K Brown bids farewell to Randall Pearson, who now finds himself in a more complicated stage of parenthood.

Here’s a look at all of the people who helped make Randall one of the most well-known characters on NBC’s hit show.

This is Us, which had a broad scope from the start, needed an anchor when it premiered in September 2016.

He just won an Emmy for his role in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

As audiences got to know Randall, the kind-hearted adopted son of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), OJ Simpson, Brown quickly became a star.

Brown won his second Emmy in as many years for a meaty dramatic role with plenty of twists, just as This Is Us was finding its footing.

Brown’s performance as Randall was also a perfect match of talent and personal experience.

The St. Louis Cardinals won the Super Bowl right around the time the first episode aired.

According to People, Louis native’s father died at a young age as well.

This allowed him to form a strong emotional bond with the character.

Brown, a Stanford graduate, considered a career in business before pursuing his passions elsewhere, similar to Randall’s path.

Brown’s career exploded in other directions while starring in This Is Us, so he didn’t need a sprinkling of personal attachment to the character.

Brown has received Emmy nominations for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

For Lincoln: Divided We Stand in 2021, Maisel won another Emmy for Outstanding Narrator.

Brown has appeared in blockbusters such as Black Panther in between award-winning TV roles.

He was also named to Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

This is Us has used many actors to flesh out characters throughout their lives, according to Insider, as it tells the Pearson family’s story over multiple generations.

While Brown is off to executive produce and star in the upcoming Hulu series Washington Black, the young actors who played Randall have a bright future ahead of them.

Niles Fitch, who played Randall in his adolescence, was on screen for some seminal…

