From ‘Summer House’ Costars to Dating and Beyond: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Relationship: From ‘Summer House’ Costars to Dating and Beyond

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House, from costars to friends to exes, and their relationship continues to keep fans guessing.

The publicist and Pittsburgh native were both part of the original cast of Summer House when it premiered on Bravo in January 2017 and have since returned for every season.

They attempted to turn their friendship into a romance during their fourth trip to the Hamptons in 2019, but things got tumultuous when he revealed that he wasn’t interested in a serious relationship with her.

When Radke asked out a fitness instructor in front of Hubbard, things took a turn for the worse.

“Carl and I both became single shortly before filming this past summer.”

He then decided to fire his shot.

Good for him, to be honest.

As he should have,” Hubbard said on Instagram in March 2020, shortly after the reality show premiered.

“You’ve seen it all play out on the last five episodes of (hashtag)SummerHouse, but there’s no rule book on how to go from best friends to romantic and back again.”

And to do it while filming and living in the same house, surrounded by strangers.

It was truly an emotional rollercoaster, and you guys were right there with us.”

Radke, who is now sober, admitted that alcohol may have influenced his choices at the time.

“Lindsay is a lovely woman.

You’re drinking and having a good time, whereas I’m single… and they say you should date your best friend.

“Usually, that goes well,” he said while promoting Season 4, adding, “There were a few mornings when I woke up and didn’t even know what happened the night before” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Following the death of his brother during season 5 of the Bravo show, Hubbard and Radke maintained their friendship, and she supported him.

The Loverboy businessman revealed in October 2021 that he had completed 10 months of sobriety as he worked through his substance abuse issues.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Hubbard made headlines again that fall after they shared several sweet photos on social media — and dressed up as a couple for Halloween.

“He is one of a kind.

