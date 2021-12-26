From super supplements to gorgeous night creams, our health and beauty heroes for 2021

From super supplements to gorgeous night creams, these are our health and beauty heroes for 2021.

Every year, we are sent a variety of interesting – and sometimes strange – products to try out.

There are a few that we continue to buy and use on a regular basis.

From super supplements to gorgeous creams that leave skin silky smooth, these are the health and beauty heroes we can’t live without.

FORTH HEALTH CHECKS – This has been fantastic in a time when we haven’t been able to see a doctor whenever we wanted.

They do all kinds of tests at home, from measuring key hormones to liver and vitamin checks, using a blood sample from a prick of your finger.

Furthermore, the excellent app allows you to repeat tests and view previous results.

My omega levels were shockingly low.

forthwithlife.co.uk offers tests for £35 plus £5 for add-on tests.

NUFFIELD GYM – How can a gym be one of my favorites? Well, being a member of Nuffield gym in Manchester has helped me in so many ways over the last year, when I’ve been going through some pretty stressful times.

There are classes available, as well as personal trainers who can show you how to do things and provide support, as well as boxing bags to punch to relieve stress.

In addition, I’ve found that logging on to its digital platform for meditation and mindfulness sessions is a wonderful experience.

Nuffieldhealth.com offers full membership for £31 per month.

SUPPLEMENTS – I’ve been taking probiotics for gut health and magnesium for mood and sleep since writing this health column and taking a nutrition course.

I’m now taking collagen for my skin.

I’ve tried a lot of them and now buy my favorite, Rejuvenated collagen shots, on a regular basis.

Each serving has 10,000mg of marine collagen.

I notice it in my skin when I don’t take them.

£44.95 for a pouch of 30 servings or £44.95 for 24 sachets

BUDGET – Frank Body charcoal body scrub and mask (£14.95, 140g, cultbeauty.co.uk): Coffee scrub made with over 98% natural ingredients.

Caffeine tightens and tones the skin, while charcoal absorbs impurities and helps to prevent breakouts.

Grapeseed oil hydrates and softens the skin, while milk thistle oil prevents premature aging.

Coffee scrubs can be a pain to work with, but this one was a breeze.

You can dispense the exact amount you need with the pouch.

Before rinsing, I scrubbed and left it on for five minutes.

After that, the skin felt like silk.

MID – Paula’s Choice, liquid exfoliant (£31, 118ml, feelunique.com): A lightweight liquid exfoliant with 2% salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, and enlarged pores.

It’s simple to apply with a cotton pad and gentle enough to use every day.

It occurred to me…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.