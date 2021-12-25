From super supplements to gorgeous night creams, these are our health and beauty heroes for 2021.

Every year, we are sent a variety of interesting – and sometimes bizarre – products to test.

We buy and use some of them on a regular basis.

From super supplements to ­gorgeous creams that leave skin silky smooth, these are the health and beauty heroes we can’t live without.

FORTH HEALTH CHECKS – This has been fantastic in a time when we haven’t been able to see a doctor whenever we want.

They do all kinds of tests at home using a blood sample from a prick of your finger, from measuring key hormones to liver and vitamin checks.

You can also repeat tests and access previous results thanks to the fantastic app.

My omega levels were shockingly low.

forthwithlife.co.uk offers tests for £35 plus £5 for extra tests.

NUFFIELD GYM – How can a gym be one of my favorites? Well, being a member of the Nuffield gym in Manchester has helped me in so many ways over the past year when I’ve been going through some pretty stressful times.

It offers classes, personal trainers who can show you how to do things and provide support, and boxing bags that you can punch to de-stress.

In addition, I’ve found that logging on to its digital platform for meditation and mindfulness sessions is incredibly beneficial.

Nuffieldhealth.com offers full membership for £31 per month.

SUPPLEMENTS – Ever since I started writing this health column and took a nutrition course, I’ve been taking probiotics for gut health and magnesium for mood and sleep.

I’m now taking collagen for my skin.

I’ve tried a lot of them and now buy my favorite, Rejuvenated collagen shots, on a regular basis.

Each serving provides 10,000mg of marine collagen.

I notice it in my skin when I don’t take them.

£44.95 for a pouch of 30 servings or £44.95 for 24 sachets.

BUDGET – Frank Body charcoal body scrub and mask (£14.95, 140g, cultbeauty.co.uk): Coffee scrub made with over 98 percent natural ingredients.

Caffeine tightens and tones the skin, while charcoal draws out impurities and helps to prevent breakouts.

Milk thistle oil fights premature aging while grapeseed oil softens and hydrates.

Coffee scrubs can be a pain to work with, but this was a breeze.

The pouch allows you to dispense the exact amount you need.

Before rinsing, I scrubbed and left it on for five minutes.

After that, the skin felt like silk.

MID – Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant (£31, 118ml, feelunique.com): A lightweight liquid exfoliant with 2% salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, and enlarged pores.

It’s simple to apply with a cotton pad and gentle enough to use on a daily basis.

It occurred to me…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.