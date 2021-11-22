From Tayshia’s season, who is Bachelorette star Zac Clark?

ZAC Clark, a New Jersey-based addiction specialist, is 36 years old.

On season 16 of The Bachelorette, the dark-haired hunk competed for Tayshia Adam’s heart, but the pair split up in November 2021.

After original leading lady Clare Crawley abruptly ended her season, Zac Clark was one of Tayshia Adam’s finalists on The Bachelorette.

In his ABC bio, Zac describes himself as “a sucker for good style and a woman with curves.”

“Toughness and confidence are incredibly sexy to him,” he says, and “finding a woman whose entire life isn’t wrapped up in their relationship is key.”

According to a tweet by Reality Steve, Zac has previously been married.

Although Zac is from Haddonfield, New Jersey, he is a Philadelphia aficionado.

He is a die-hard Eagles fan who fantasizes about sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the team win a Super Bowl.

Zac is a specialist in the field of addiction.

“It has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC bio, to start a recovery program focused on helping people reintegrate back into society after rehab.

Zac has an Instagram account, but he keeps a low profile on the social media platform.

Typically, the Bachelorette hopeful posts photos of himself running or hanging out with friends outside.

Zac and Tayshia’s relationship ended on November 22, 2021.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a representative for Tayshia confirmed.

Following the 2020 Bachelorette season finale, the couple got engaged.

On November 7, 2021, they also ran the New York City marathon together.

