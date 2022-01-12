From the least to the most entertaining, we rank the BTS members’ Instagram accounts.

From the least to the most entertaining, BTS members’ Instagram accounts are ranked.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook created their own public Instagram accounts years after their debut as a boy band, amassing millions of followers in the process.

The official Instagram accounts of these idols are ranked in the order below.

Jimin (@j.m) is one of the BTS members who uses his account the least, despite having a passion for fitness and night runs.

The singer, however, receives millions of likes when he does post.

Jimin most recently posted a picture of the moon with no caption.

ARMYs liked it nearly 10 million times.

This producer and rapper thinks Instagram is “difficult.”

Suga (@agust.d) deleted his first Instagram post and replaced it with a simple red image.

ARMYs look forward to the scenic sunsetsunrise posts and the Louis Vuitton-themed selfies, even though he doesn’t use social media very often.

Jin (@Jin) is BTS’ resident foodie and Worldwide Handsome.

The singer’s Instagram account clearly demonstrates his unabashed love for all things culinary.

Some of Jin’s birthday celebrations were even shown to the public.

RM (@rkive) is a huge art fan, so this is more than just an “archive.”

The best way to stay up to date on the rapper’s latest art gallery adventures is to follow him on Instagram.

That’s not to say RM doesn’t share more of his daily life on Instagram, where he occasionally posts videos of what he’s watching.

J-Hope’s Instagram account is well worth following if you’re looking for a daily dose of positivity.

The rapper frequently documents his latest exploits, such as his trip to Hawaii in December 2021.

J-Hope (@uarmyhope) takes the cake when it comes to commenting on other BTS members’ posts.

Whether it’s through an emoji on Jungkook’s boxing video or a “good looks” comment on Jin’s New Year’s post, the group’s “Sunshine” is always there to support the other idols.

V’s Instagram (@thv) is filled with black and white photos and even videos of Bing Cosby, which makes sense as a fan of all things vintage.

Yeontan, BTS’s adorable pomeranian, was featured in photos shared by BTS’ vocalist.

He even shared a video of him and Lizzo at a Harry Styles concert.

V is also known for quickly posting and deleting Instagram stories, causing the glimpses to be…

