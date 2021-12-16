From The Masked Singer, who is Queen of Hearts?

In The Masked Singer, who is Queen of Hearts?

THE Masked Singer premiered on Fox on September 22 with daring new costumes, including the breathtaking and elaborate Queen of Hearts.

Tonight, December 15 at 8 p.m., Season 6 of The Masked Singer will air its final episode.

However, the question of who the Queen of Hearts is remains unanswered.

The Queen of Hearts is dressed in a colossal heart-shaped gown that begins at the waist and completely conceals her figure and face.

A pair of bright blue lips sit in the center of the heart, matching the costume’s single blue eye.

Bright, red, fluffy lashes and golden spikes surround the eye.

The Queen of Hearts, of course, wears a colossal gold crown encrusted with jewels.

A pair of red metallic boots and leggings completely conceal her legs.

An image of a tall, brown horse is inset over the singer in the Queen of Hearts’ first official clue package.

The actress also appears to be posing in a beautiful garden, complete with a massive chess piece that has fallen down beside her.

A fake magazine with tabloid-style headlines about the Queen of Hearts is featured in one of her intro videos.

“Who is this royal masked singer? This masked singer is totally suited for this! This masked singer intends to beat the competition!” read the headlines.

In her first appearance on the show, the Queen of Hearts performed La Vie en Rose, a French song.

Fans of the show have been scratching their heads trying to figure out who the Queen of Hearts is.

Because of her southern accent, some believe the Queen of Hearts is from the South.

The following are the remaining hints:

Others, however, believe it is Lady Gaga, the singer.

The Queen of Hearts nailed her cover of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way in episode 3, leading many to believe Gaga is hiding behind the mask.

Jewel, whose album Pieces of You celebrated its 25th anniversary last year; Shakira, another multilingual star whose video for Whenever, Wherever features horses similar to the one in the first clue package; and Helena Bonham Carter, who played the Red Queen in Tim Burton’s 2010 film Alice in Wonderland, are among the other possibilities.

