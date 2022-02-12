From the ‘nervous’ first meeting to the ‘icy’ attitude, here’s a look at Prince Harry and William’s relationship with Camilla.

From the ‘nervous’ first meeting to the ‘icy’ attitude, here’s a look inside Prince Harry and William’s relationship with Camilla.

Princes William and Harry have a complicated relationship with their father’s wife, from a nervous first meeting to a reportedly icy attitude later in life.

The princes met the Duchess of Cornwall shortly before their mother died, and the three have had their ups and downs as a family.

The Queen recently stated that it is her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort one day, eliciting mixed reactions from her grandchildren.

William, 39, is said to be “supportive” of his grandmother’s decision and “respectful.”

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, has remained silent on the news, only speaking up to pay tribute to his late mother.

“I could never fill her shoes,” Harry said, referring to how Princess Diana changed the world’s perception of HIV and Aids in a speech raising awareness of the disease.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex could have said “and neither could anyone else,” implying a snub in stark contrast to his previously gushing Camilla remarks.

In 2005, Harry said in a TV interview for his 21st birthday that he and William “loved her to bits.”

“She’s a wonderful woman who has made our father very, very happy,” he said.

“Take a look at where she’s ended up.

Feel sorry for her instead of for me and William.

“We owe her a debt of gratitude.”

“We’re thrilled to have her here,” says the narrator.

She has “always been very close” to him and William, Harry added, insisting that she is “not the wicked stepmother.”

The relationship between the brothers and the Duchess, according to the Daily Mail, was always awkward and tense, with a lot of ‘one step forward, two steps back.’

As William’s 16th birthday approached in June 1998, the Prince of Wales suggested a meeting between Wills and Camilla, with Mrs Parker Bowles, who was said to be nervous at the time, reaching for a drink later.

She’s a wonderful woman who has brought joy to our father, which is the most important thing.

The first time they met formally, the meeting was said to have gone well.

When it was later leaked, however, teen Wills was said to have reacted angrily, believing the move was a PR stunt designed to help his father’s public image.

According to the Daily Mail, Camilla used to make them laugh as boys, but as adults, their attitudes changed to one of “icy indifference,” where they only saw her as a…

