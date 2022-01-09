From the ‘Star Wars’ Simulator Ride to Galaxy’s Edge Land (Flashback), Star Tours is 35 years old.

From a ‘Star Wars’ Simulator Ride to Galaxy’s Edge Land (Flashback), Star Tours is 35 years old.

While Disney World’s upcoming Galactic Starcruiser hotel promises an out-of-this-world experience, Disneyland’s Star Tours has been providing tourism-themed Star Wars experiences for 35 years.

When it first opened on Jan. 9, 1987, the attraction was met with fervent enthusiasm from a shaded Venn diagram of theme park fans and George Lucas devotees.

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, spoke with ET in December at the Make-A-Wish’s Galaxy of Wishes event at Disneyland about his initial reaction to the groundbreaking ride.

“We’ll never top this, George,” the actor said of asking Lucas if he could ever imagine one of his films “inspiring a ride at Disneyland.”

The actor’s expectations were later blown away by the fantastical, immersive park regions now available at Disneyland Park and Disney World’s Hollywood Studios that go far beyond motion simulator experiences, as is typical of Disney Imagineers.

Despite this, Star Tours continues to be a popular attraction at Disney parks around the world, including Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney.

Let’s take a look at Star Tours’ bold beginnings and how its imaginative conception laid the groundwork for Disney Parks’ long-term success.

“Lightspeed to Endor!” exclaims the narrator.

IN ANAHEIM, A LONG TIME AGO…

Following a slump in Disney’s Imagineering efforts in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Michael Eisner’s appointment as CEO of the House of Mouse in 1984 sparked renewed interest in the department.

The executive, who led the company until 2005 when Bob Iger took over, is credited with instilling new vigor in the legendary creative team.

In a 1985 interview with ET, Eisner teased the upcoming ride as one of “several exciting things” planned for Disney parks.

Star Tours was chosen as one of the first projects to benefit from the renaissance, alongside the now-defunct 3-D space musical Captain EO, which starred the late Michael Jackson and was also produced by Lucas.

Lucas, who claims to have walked through Disneyland’s gates on its second day of operation in July 1955, credits both the park and Walt Disney’s animated classics as early creative influences.

With the help of the director.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Star Tours at 35: A Timeline From ‘Star Wars’ Simulator Ride to Galaxy’s Edge Land (Flashback)