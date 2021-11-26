From thigh-slapping Pantomimes to festive ballets, here are the 40 best Christmas shows for 2021.

From thigh-slapping Pantomimes to festive ballets, here are the 40 best Christmas shows to see in 2021.

Book the best tickets available to get into the spirit of the season.

Hackney Empire, London, Jack and the Beanstalk

Clive Rowe (inset right), one of our best Dames, returns to his old haunts in a theatre that consistently puts on packed-to-the-rafters seasonal productions.

Rowe plays Dame Trot, Jack’s flamboyant mother.

Hackneyempire.co.uk is open until January 2nd.

Lyric, Hammersmith, Aladdin

This venue is known for presenting a fresh and modern take on a classic story, and this year’s offering is a new adaptation by Vikki Stone, directed by Abigail Graham.

lyric.co.uk is open until the 2nd of January.

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Jack and the Beanstalk

Duncan James, a former member of the Noughties boy band Blue, dons his tights to play the title role alongside Fairy Sugarsnap, played by Strictly dancer Joanna Clifton.

marlowetheatre.com is open until the 9th of January.

Grand Opera House, Belfast, Goldilocks and the Three Bears

May McFetridge, a Belfast legend, plays Dame May McFetty, whose circus is threatened by an evil rival circus owner.

Everything seems to be lost until three bears appear…

goh.co.uk is open until January 9th.

Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty.

Allan Stewart, who has appeared in every King’s panto since 1998, plays Queen May, the Dame, and long-time panto partner Grant Stott reprises his role as Carabosse.

capitaltheatres.com will be open until January 16th.

Cinderella is playing at the Richmond Theatre in London.

Anton Du Beke, the put-upon and love-smitten Buttons from Strictly Come Dancing, has made a confident start as a judge on the latest series and now makes his panto debut as the put-upon and love-smitten Buttons.

Cinders star Oonagh Cox.

atgtickets.com, 3 Dec-2 Jan

Sheffield Lyceum, Sleeping Beauty

In a show written by pantomime marvel Paul Hendy, Janine Duvitski (of Benidorm fame) plays Fairy Moonbeam and Damian Williams plays Nurse Nellie.

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, 3 December-3 January

Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre is hosting a performance of Beauty and the Beast.

Alan McHugh and Paul-James Corrigan, both returning favorites, are joined by River City star Joyce Falconer, whose Aberdonian tones will add some Doric fun to the show.

AberdeenPerformingArts.com, 4 December – 2 January

The Palladium in London is hosting Pantoland.

Julian Clary, Donny Osmond, Nigel Havers, and the Tiller Girls are all on the bill.

It’s difficult to see how the Palladium pantos can get any better each year – whether in terms of star names, costumes, glitter, or deliciously near-knuckle comedy – but they do.

Dec. 4th-9th.

