From top models to reality star legends, all of Hollywood’s A-listers were invited to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

From top models to reality star legends, all of the A-listers were invited to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham is the son of one of the world’s most famous couples, so it’s no surprise that his upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz will have an A-list guest list.

The couple will marry on April 9th at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s sprawling Florida estate.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will serve as Best Men, while Nicola’s ice hockey-playing brother Brad will serve as Chief Bridesmaid.

After that, they’ll be joined by a number of well-known faces to celebrate.

Gigi Hadid, the Victoria’s Secret model, is expected to attend after growing close to Nicola.

Before meeting Brooklyn, Nicola dated Gigi’s brother Anwar and became good friends with the model.

Nicole Ritchie, who is well-known for her appearances on reality television, will also be in attendance.

Sofia, Nicola’s younger sister, is a close friend of Nicola’s and is expected to attend the wedding.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay, as well as their entire family, will be present to witness their wedding.

Sadly, Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, will be on tour.

The celebrity guests will be asked not to take photographs and will be prohibited from using social media.

The upcoming ceremony will be covered by Vogue, and Nicola will wear a Valentino gown instead of Victoria’s own designer line.

“Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect,” a source said of the big day.

“While money is obviously not an issue, they still want the day to be a celebration of love rather than wealth.

“Vogue’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has courted the couple extensively, and it appears that they will be granted exclusive rights to the wedding.

“Idris Elba’s wedding was beautifully shot by Vogue, and it’ll be something like this — very tasteful,” says the source.