From TWO love splits to working in a posh pub, here’s what EastEnders’ Miller family stars are up to now.

What the Miller family stars from EastEnders are up to now, from TWO love splits to working in a posh pub

In 2004, EASTENDERS added a new family to the cast: the mad Millers.

But, what are the celebrities up to these days?

Producers brought in a chaotic clan to join Joe Swash’s popular Mickey, who had joined the previous year, with the Di Marcos out of the picture and the Slaters looking a little stale.

The family – Keith, Rosie, Mickey, Darren, and Demi – were a hit when they moved into 27 Albert Square.

Even after they left the soap, the actors who played them, particularly Joe, became huge stars.

Here, we look at where those famous faces ended up, some of their major life events, and what happened to their scrawny-looking dog Ghengis.

When Joseph Swash landed the plum role of rasping Cockney Mickey a year later, he was about to give up acting.

He also proved adept at bringing his real-life family to the screen, with his younger sister Shana appearing as Demi and his son Harry, confusingly, as his baby niece.

Joe dated Emma Sophocleous while on the show, but they broke up in 2008, the same year Mickey was fired.

Later, he dated co-star Kara Tointon, who played Dawn Swann’s half-sister, but the couple broke up in 2010.

Kara had relationships with two of her EastEnders co-stars during her time on the show, including an 18-month relationship with Martin Fowler actor James Alexandrou in 2006.

Joe was also bankrupt twice, admitting: “I got into EastEnders and was irresponsible with money. I was squandering it on things I didn’t need.”

Joe, now 39 and about to appear on Celebrity Masterchef, has bounced back.

The actor went on to star in and win I’m A Celeb in 2008, as well as host a spin-off show, where he met his future fiancee, Stacey Solomon, 31.

The couple went on to have a one-year-old son named Rex and recently moved to a £1.2 million mansion in Essex that dwarfs Mickey’s old Albert Square pad.

Charlie G Hawkins’ Darren lasted the longest of all the Millers, appearing on EastEnders for seven years.

Despite his gratitude for the BBC soap, he admitted last year that he struggled to cope with the fame that came with it and became obsessed with negative comments about him on fan forums.

“I’d stare at that one comment and it absolutely broke me,” he said on the podcast Distinct Nostalgia.

