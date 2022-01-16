From virtual toys to lube, 2022 is the year to have the best sex you’ve ever had.

THE KIDS are in bed, the dishwasher is running, and it’s time to spend some quality time between the sheets.

However, as you start to undress and things get more physical, you can’t help but think about your never-ending to-do list.

For many of us, sex changed during the pandemic – blame homeschooling and a general sense of being overwhelmed – and it’s still being felt.

Tiredness, mental health issues, and a negative body image are just a few of the reasons Brits say they have less sex.

According to a recent study by sex toy brand Lelo, only 54% of us reach orgasm when we’re having it, compared to 69% when we’re going it alone.

While it may seem difficult to spice up your sex life, Kate Moyle, Lelo’s sex and relationship expert, says it’s easier than you think and doesn’t have to be drastic.

With the rest of the year ahead of us, now is the time to regain confidence, meet your needs, and reclaim your sexual life…

Regardless of your age or stage of life – whether you’ve got toddlers who are wearing you out or you’re in a more mature stage and can finally think about what turns you on – sexual wellness is critical.

“It will look different for each person depending on their personal situation, age, health, relationship status, mental health, social context, and so much more,” Kate says.

“It’s critical to recognize that our sexual lives are dynamic, changing and adapting as we go through life,” she adds.

“Narratives and expectations” often limit us to “having the sex lives we think we should be having, rather than the satisfying ones we could be having,” she says.

Having a family requires you to actively carve out time for intimacy.

“It’s critical to be deliberate about when you have sex,” Kate says.

“Don’t wait until the end of the day to do it.

After putting the kids to bed, take a shower together, lie down in bed, or whatever works for you.

“Parenting entails a mental toll.

It’s about turning that off and figuring out how to make sex feel less like a demand.

Also, don’t be afraid to plan ahead of time; sex doesn’t always have to be spontaneous.

“There are a lot of ideas floating around that we shouldn’t schedule sex, but the truth is, if you’re busy, this is 100% something you should do.”

There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to sex for each of us.

