From watching Elf to playing board games that irritate everyone, here’s a look inside Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas.

From watching Elf to playing board games that irritate everyone, inside Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas.

PRINCE William gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the Cambridges celebrate Christmas, and it’s not what you’d expect.

The Royal Family, like the rest of us, is a fan of Will Ferrell’s holiday comedy Elf, and board game squabbles are unavoidable.

The Duke and Kate Middleton discussed their favorite traditions with their three children as the Queen scaled back her holiday plans, canceling her stay at Sandringham and calling off the post-lunch parlour games.

Wills was being questioned by young patients for their in-house radio show at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where he has served as president since 2007 – a position previously held by Princess Diana.

He shot down rumors of an extravagant and extravagantly fancy day with his family, explaining that he and Kate simply enjoy unwinding with their children.

The 39-year-old revealed his favorite pastimes, as well as how much turkey he consumes and his favorite Christmas song.

“Food is very important to me at Christmas,” he said.

At Christmas, I usually eat a lot.

“There’s always a teeny-tiny bit of room left in my stomach for a little more turkey or sausage or, you know, a glass of wine.”

It’s the season to splurge!

After Kate and Wills sit down to watch a film with George, Charlotte, and Louis, we’re sure the tub of Quality Street doesn’t come out unscathed either.

The Duke of Cambridge talked about his love for the 2003 comedy Elf, which he says continues to tickle him every year.

“It’s very funny,” he continued, “and I keep watching it every Christmas; it still makes me laugh.”

“Because he loves so many different types of songs,” he was less decisive about what music the family would rock around the tree with.

“But for this particular chat, I’m going to say Feliz Navidad,” he explained.

The Royals’ love of charades is well-known in the United Kingdom, but it appears that the next generation has shifted their preference to board games, despite some defeats.

“We play board games with the kids quite a bit,” Prince William explained.

We enjoy Monopoly, so that’s a plus.

“As for Risk, it’s a fun game.

It can last for hours, and everyone is usually irritated because they have lost.”

When a 12-year-old girl asked how he would lead festive celebrations around the world if he were in charge of Christmas, he replied with adoration.

Despite being “stumped” by the question, he stated that he would ensure that everyone in the world could enjoy it.

“As a result, we’d have to…

