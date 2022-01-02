From Who Forgot Lines the Most to Who He Still Texts, Giacomo Gianniotti’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Secrets

Cast Secrets of Giacomo Gianniotti’s “Grey’s Anatomy”: From Who Forgot Lines the Most to Who He Still Texts

Giacomo Gianniotti revealed during a game of Us Weekly’s costar secrets that while DeLuca is no longer alive in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, he is still in touch with his former Grey Sloan Memorial coworkers.

When asked who from the ABC series he texts the most, the 32-year-old actor Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) came up first.

Gianniotti said, “He’s just been a great friend and mentor over the years as he’s also a director.”

“I relied on him heavily in my directing career, as well as as an actor and a guy, and he’s just a great dude.”

When it comes to directing, the Rome native claims that a surgery scene from an April 2021 episode of the drama is the longest he’s ever shot.

“I directed one of the episodes last [season], and we had a surgery where we were saving the life of this little boy with a heart condition,” he explained.

“It seemed like we were filming that scene all day.”

After that, I had three scenes to shoot, and I was going insane.

The longest scenes in any surgery are the surgery scenes, as any actor on the show will tell you.

Because the medical stuff is so difficult to reset, we’ll have to start from scratch if we have to go again.

It takes a long time,” says the narrator.

From seasons 12 to 16, Gianniotti was a full-time cast member on Grey’s Anatomy, making his first appearance in season 11.

When asked who among the characters — aside from Dr.

Richard Webber, played by James Pickens Jr., was his favorite, according to Andrew DeLuca.

He told Us, “I love Richard Webber and I love Pick — James Pickens, the man, the legend.”

“At the table reads, no one gets bigger laughs than his character, always.”

He also doesn’t do anything.

He makes it look simple.

He’s emotionless and deadpan, and the entire room is giggling.

He’s hilarious.

His character is extremely amusing.”

Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) is “hilarious,” according to him.

“She’s a hoot.

Meredith Grey isn’t the most amusing character, but Ellen is,” he continued.

“She just adores rap music, which is something she shares with Meredith Grey.”

As for the forgetful actor.

