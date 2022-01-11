From Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ story, ‘Bel-Air’ makes one daring change.

From Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ story, ‘Bel-Air’ makes one edgy change.

Fans have been speculating about how different the Peacock series would be since Will Smith announced a dramatic reboot of his sitcomThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Morgan Cooper’s original short, which landed him the deal, is available to watch online, but Peacock has now released the full trailer introducing the new Banks family.

Among the many differences, there is one significant addition to the basketball court brawl that prompts Will’s relocation from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Smith’s original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lyrics state, “I was just shooting some B-ball outside of the school when a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in my neighborhood.”

“I got into a small brawl, and my mother was terrified.”

‘You’re moving to Bel-Air with your auntie and uncle,’ she said.

Jabari Banks, star of the reboot of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ will be mentored by Will Smith.

The fight on the basketball court that prompted the move is dramatized in Peacock’s Bel-Air.

A stray ball strikes a tough guy on the sidelines, igniting a brawl.

Will (Jabari Banks), on the other hand, takes a gun from his backpack.

That’s a lot more serious than the sitcom’s opening titles, which depicted comedic roughhousing.

But things start to heat up.

Will arrives in Bel-Air and meets up with his cousins as the trailer progresses.

Many of them allude to a larger secret that Will is keeping as they welcome him to Bel-Air.

“I hope one day we can talk about why you’re really here,” Carlton (Olly Sholoton) says, and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) says, “I’m glad you’re safe.”

We’ll talk about it later.”

Will’s file is in the hands of Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), who is now referred to as house manager rather than butler.

The antagonist knows the entire story about the basketball court brawl, but he won’t let it go.

“Now there’s some bad guy from Philly who wants to deal with you,” Geoffrey explains.

This villain makes a gunshot gesture with his fingers in his jail cell.

Streaming in 2022 from one prince to the next (hashtag)BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.comnr8MIpWux9

In Season 4 of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ Will Smith says he’couldn’t tell a joke to save his life.

Tell people Will went to Bel-Air for his education, according to Uncle Phil.

He later vents his annoyances to Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman).

“Why are we putting so much effort into saving a boy who doesn’t want to be saved?” Phil wonders.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.