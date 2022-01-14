From Winter to Spring, This Adorable Floral Sweater Is a Must-Have!

Florals in the winter? Now that’s something new.

We usually avoid wearing floral prints during this time of year because they don’t fit in with the season’s vibe — but we’re not against it.

It’s all about incorporating small details that don’t exude a warm-weather vibe.

If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, this French Connection sweater has the exact floral touches we’re referring to.

It’s not loud and obnoxious, but it still has a feminine vibe that works well in the winter.

The best part is that it will easily transition into the spring season.

For (dollar)118 at Nordstrom, you can get the French Connection Caballo Sweater with free shipping.

While many knits have embraced oversized, out-of-the-ordinary sleeves, we’ve never seen the irreverent arms trend done quite like this! They remind us of the balloon style, but the see-through mesh panels and added flower embroidery elevate the piece to another level.

When compared to other sweaters we own, this whimsical detail stands out.

The loose sleeves cinch in at the wrists with an adorable bow detail, which is the fabulous finishing touch shoppers can’t get enough of in a sea of crewnecks and chunky knits.

The flowers on this sweater are white, which is especially appropriate for the season.

In the winter, we don’t think of flowers blooming — we think of snow! Their shape, combined with the light hue, evokes delicate snowflakes.

This is the epitome of cold-weather style.

The white florals on this sweater are the same in all of the colors it comes in, and they go with everything.

It’s available in monochromatic white, baby blue, camel brown, and black for the time being.

While we’re clearly smitten by what’s going on below the shoulder, the rest of the knit is just as enthralling.

It has a low V-neckline that you can dress up or down and is made of a lightweight cotton fabric.

This sweater will look great with jeans, dress pants, or skirts for whatever occasion you’re getting ready for.

This Adorable Floral Sweater Will Translate From Winter to Spring