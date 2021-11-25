From worst to best, here is a list of Friends Thanksgiving episodes.

It’s time to rank the Friends Thanksgiving episodes, and we’ll need you to pivot over here.

Check out our official ranking to see where your favorite falls.

Take a seat in a BarcaLounger and grab a Nestlé Toulouse cookie, because we’re going to take a closer look at the FriendsThanksgiving episodes.

Friends’ holiday episodes are still our favorite way to commemorate Turkey Day, even though the NBC comedy has been off the air for 17 years.

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) celebrated every season with hilarious hijinks, quotable moments, and notable guest stars, and they were even educational at times!

For example, we all learned how not to make an English trifle thanks to the ninth episode of season six, “The One Where Ross Got High.”

We’re sorry, Rachel, but we’re pretty sure it tasted like feet.

We also learned how Chandler lost a toe in the fifth season’s Thanksgiving episode.

That’s just a taste of what Friends had to offer for Thanksgiving over the course of its ten-season run.

So, how do the episodes stack up against one another? Scroll through the gallery below to see our official ranking of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes.

“The One With the List,” which aired ahead of the November holiday, doesn’t feature a Thanksgiving dinner, but it does have Monica making “Mocklate” treats for a new job opportunity, so it’s at the bottom of our list.

The rest of the episode revolves around Ross and Rachel squabbling over the paleontologist’s pros and cons list in order to choose between Julie and Rachel.

This was the series’ final Thanksgiving episode, and it wasn’t its best.

The gang demands that Monica prepare Thanksgiving dinner once again, only for Ross, Phoebe, Joey, and Rachel to arrive late for the meal.

(Special mention for Emma’s Grand Supreme Little Darling victory.)

What saves the episode is Monica and Chandler’s apartment, where Ross, Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe all poke their heads in to apologize.

Oh, and the Bings learn that they have been chosen to adopt a child.

Except for Chandler Bing, dogs make everything better.

The group’s resident funnyman admits the truth in this season’s seventh episode…

