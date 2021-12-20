From’reliable’ pale brown liquor fans to ‘chilled out’ Oxo fans, what your favorite gravy says about you.

What your preferred gravy says about you, from ‘dependable’ pale brown liquor fans to ‘chilled out’ Oxo fans

It is a must-have for any Christmas dinner.

But what does your gravy say about you? Psychologist Emma Kenny believes that the type of topping someone uses can reveal a lot about them…

Pale – dependable: You value order and are known for your meticulous attention to detail.

Friends look to you for advice because you are a brilliant strategist.

You prefer planned events to impromptu mixers, and you remember special occasions.

Beige – diplomatic: You maintain your composure even as those around you become increasingly agitated.

You don’t make snap decisions, and even if some people are annoyed by your unwillingness to take sides, you live in peace.

Brown – people-pleaser: A self-assured exterior hides a sensitive inner self.

You may burn out on occasion by sacrificing your own needs to meet the needs of others.

Loved for your generosity, even if it is sometimes exploited.

Dark brown – the ultimate hostess: You savor your home comforts and enjoy sharing them with family.

It’s always open at your house.

Your gratitude for life’s blessings is contagious, and your warmth is contagious.

You don’t put up with fools.

Almost black – free-thinker: You don’t feel obligated to follow the crowd because you have a strong creative streak.

You prefer a small group of close friends to a larger group of people.

Gloopy – party animal: All that matters is the here and now.

You enjoy taking risks and don’t give a damn what other people think of you.

Your greatest fear is not being able to fully enjoy life.

“Never a dull moment…” as the saying goes.

Thick – go-getter: You approach life with boundless vigour and enviable resolve.

If others think you find success easily, it’s because you make a plan and stick to it.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Christmas 2021 live blog.

You’re slim and straight to the point, and you don’t miss anything.

Some may find your toughness intimidating at first, but once they get to know you, they’ll notice your intelligence and dry wit.

Bullies annoy you, and you form lifelong friendships.

Fun-loving onion: Mischief runs through your veins, despite your demure exterior.

You can turn any ordinary situation into an adventure and find humor in the most unexpected places.

Liquor – family oriented: You despise injustice and will go to any length to defend what you believe is right, even if it means risking your life.

You seem to frequently find yourself in leadership positions because you are ambitious.

To you, family is everything.

Homemade – instinctive: You know what you like and trust your instincts, despite the fact that some may accuse you of leaping…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.