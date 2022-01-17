Frosty, a popular rapper who collaborated with DC the Don on hit songs, died at the age of 24.

Frosty, the popular rapper who worked with DC the Don on hit songs, died at the age of 24.

RAPPER Sad Frosty died on January 14th, at the age of 24.

Friends and fans of the rapper have paid tribute to him on social media, with the hashtag “RIP Sad Frosty” trending on Twitter following the news of his death.

One tweet said, “RIP SAD FROSTY.”

“I adored Bro’s music, especially his collaborations with DC The Don.

To this day, I can remember hearing his song in Berlin’s merch intro and in Dontai’s intros.

“Frosty, we adore you.”

Another user, alongside photos of the rapper, wrote, “RIP Sad Frosty, so unexpected man.”

