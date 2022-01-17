Frosty’s heartbreaking final Instagram post before his death at 24 years old, in which the rapper says, “They want that old frosty.”

In his final Instagram post – just months before his death – rapper Sad Frosty said, “They want that old frosty.”

The 24-year-old artist, whose real name was never revealed, died on January 14th.

“They want that old frosty, for what tho?” (sic) rapped the Houston rapper on July 10 of last year.

Fans have expressed their sorrows on the Instagram post.

The rapper recently shared a clip of his song ADHD Freestyle on TikTok.

“This song changed my life,” he wrote.

So thank you, Dontoi, for your support on this one.”

The cause of Frosty’s death is currently unknown.

As word of the rapper’s death spread, fans responded with dozens of tributes.

“RIP SAD FROSTY Loved bro music so much, especially his collabs with DC the Don,” one person wrote.

“To this day, I can remember hearing his song in Berlin’s merch intro and in Dontai intros.

Frosty, we adore you.”

“RIP Sad Frosty, life is truly that unpredictable,” said another.

Don’t let the days pass you by.

“Enjoy every moment with your loved ones.”

“RIP Sad Frosty, definitely gone too soon,” wrote a third.

On his Instagram page, he only has two posts: one announcing his death and one from July.

According to HITC, he last posted on Facebook in 2018.

His YouTube channel has a lot more content, including his popular Beavis and Butt-Head collaboration with DC The Don, which has over 1.4 million views.

