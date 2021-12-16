Frustrated Facebook users report that they are unable to log in.

Frustrated Facebook users are reporting that they are unable to log in.

According to some frustrated Facebook users who can’t seem to log in, the site is down.

Just after 8 a.m. ET this morning, Downdetector began receiving reports.

What is causing the problems is unknown.

It could be a Facebook issue or an issue with the devices people are using to try to log in to the app.

“Can I log in to Facebook it says technical error,” one user complained.

Facebook has been contacted for comment.

More to come…

