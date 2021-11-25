Full CM Punk vs. AEW vs. AEW vs. AEW vs. AEW v

Full CM Punk vs. AEW vs.

A nearly 20-minute back-and-forth promo between CM Punk and MJF opened last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Later that night, All Elite Wrestling decided to upload the entire segment to its YouTube page, and by Wednesday afternoon, it had climbed all the way to No. 1 on the list.

2 on the front page of YouTube’s trending section.

The promotional segment was a master class in itself.

Friedman began by hurling insults at Punk, such as his failed UFC career, his physical appearance, and so on.

— prompting Punk to retort that MJF, despite being hyped as an unstoppable force with a microphone, went after the low-hanging fruit.

He then nailed him with the night’s first big hit, referring to him as a less-famous version of The Miz.

Friedman retorted that Punk’s AEW run has been a disappointment so far, and that he’s afraid he won’t be able to live up to fan expectations now that he’s in a company that isn’t holding him back.

He also pointed out that Punk’s interviews and promos sounded a lot like John Cena’s, and that he was always regarded as No. 1 by Cena and Triple H.

That got under Punk’s skin, but he responded with lines about how Dr. MJF had replaced him as one of AEW’s four pillars.

Britt Baker, how he chose Darby Allin as his first opponent because he was the true heart and soul of the promotion (not Max), how he always relies on The Pinnacle and his diamond ring to win matches, and how Friedman would never become the company’s top guy unless Tony Khan had a daughter he could marry and was ready for a fight.

MJF took off his coat to provoke a brawl between the two, but then walked away from the ring.

What did you think of MJF and Punk’s first promo segment, and when do you think they should face off? Let us know in the comments!

Punk had just finished a bloody and personal feud with Eddie Kingston prior to this new MJF feud.

After defeating the fan favorite at Full Gear earlier this month, the former WWE Champion issued a warning to the rest of the roster.

“When it comes to losing, I haven’t yet,” Punk says.

