‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget is described by Candace Cameron Bure as the ‘Glue’ that held their ‘Family’ together: ‘I Want One More Hug.’

‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget is described by Candace Cameron Bure as the ‘Glue’ that held their ‘Family’ together: ‘I Want Another Hug.’

I’m not quite ready to say goodbye.

Days after Bob Saget’s death on Sunday, January 9, Candace Cameron Bure reflected on her friendship with him.

“Oh, Bob,” I say.

On Tuesday, January 11, the 45-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, “Why did you have to leave us so soon?”

“We’re all family, but you were the glue that held us together.”

“Glue is sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, and lovable.”

From 1987 to 1995, Cameron Bure portrayed Saget’s oldest TV daughter, DJ Tanner, on Full House.

She later appeared in the Netflix revival of Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020.

Danny Tanner, played by Saget in both series, was by her side the entire time.

“You have shaped my childhood, my adolescent years, and the rest of my adulthood.”

“At such a young age, you taught me to feel deeply,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star continued.

“You were never afraid or ashamed to express your feelings, to cry, love, laugh, and say it aloud.

Since the day we met when I was ten years old, we’ve had such a close relationship.”

The late comedian, who died on Sunday at the age of 65 in Orlando, Florida, was much more than a father figure to her over the past 35 years, according to the California native.

Cameron Bure wrote, “[You] were one of my closest friends in life,” and Saget’s death “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before.”

“I love you, I love you, I love you,” the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress wrote, expressing how much he meant to her.

You already knew that.

That was obvious.

But I feel compelled to say it again.”

Cameron Bure opined that the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos was taken from us far too soon.

“I’d like one more hug.”

After a long rant, I want another text that says, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s me Bob.’

I’d like to laugh once more.

She continued, “I’d like to roll my eyes at you one more time.”

“I want you to tell me I should watch something, but then you should tell me I shouldn’t because of my faith.”

Saget was “so protective” of her during their friendship, according to the Hallmark Channel star, who added that he “cared about.”

