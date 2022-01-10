Full House star Bob Saget reportedly died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando at the age of 65, according to reports.

According to reports, Full House star Bob Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando at the age of 65.

Bob Saget, the star of FULL House, has died at the age of 65.

The actor was discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the fire department were dispatched to the hotel after Saget was discovered in his room by hotel security.

He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

The actor and comedian had recently been on the road across the country, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show Saturday night and stayed until early Sunday morning.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

The audience was enthusiastic.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for opening,” Saget tweeted at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I had put in a two-hour set tonight.”

This s*** has reawakened my addiction.

For my 2022 dates, visit http://BobSaget.com.”

In Full House, Saget played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He was cast alongside John Stamos and Dave Coulier in the film.

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and twin Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played his TV daughters, Michelle Tanner and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.