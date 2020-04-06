Full House Stars Send Love to Candace Cameron Bure on Her Birthday

We have a birthday in the house!

On Monday, Candace Cameron Bure‘s Full House co-stars helped her celebrate her 44th birthday with some sweet tributes on social media.

Kicking off the b-day love was her on-screen uncle Dave Coulier, who shared a picture of himself and the birthday girl and channeled Uncle Joey with his caption. “Happy birthday, Poopoo,” he wrote. “Sending you sooooooooooo much love. @candacecbure #cutitout #fullhouse #fullerhouse #birthdaygirl.”

Also joining in on the fun was Jodie Sweetin. Showcasing her and Candace’s longtime sisterly bond, the star posted a picture of herself giving her on-screen older sister a kiss on the cheek. “Happy Birthday to the best tv-sister, She-Wolf, bestie I could possibly ask for!” Jodie captioned the pic. “Love you lots and I wish I could celebrate with you today!! #fullhousefamily #shewolvesforever #happybirthday #missyou.”

Her TV bestie Andrea Barber wished her a happy birthday with a hilarious picture of the two enjoying a spa day together. “Happy Birthday to this ageless beauty!” she wrote. “44 has never looked so great! I love you SO much @candacecbure and can’t wait until the day we can finally hang out again and do ALL the facial masks!”

Candace also received a birthday shout-out from her daughter Natasha Bure, who showered the Fuller House star with love in her Instagram Stories. “Happy Birthday Mama! Ur Hot,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing pictures of her famous mom serving up a fashionable outfit. “I love u so so much,” she wrote in another Story. “Stay sexy. Cheers to this bosswoman.”

The 21-year-old also treated showed off the thoughtful gift that the Bure family surprised Candace with: A vintage yellow bicycle. “So we got Mama her dream bike for her birthday,” Natasha wrote. She also filmed her hilarious reaction while receiving her present.

According to Candace, she knew a surprise was coming. Taking to her own Instagram Stories, the mom of three told her followers that her family had instructed her to stay inside her room while they work on something.

“Oh, this is fun,” she said into the camera. “So, I think they’re, I don’t know, decorating or something. Or, maybe they’re cooking breakfast. I don’t know! But, hey, this quarantine birthday is starting off pretty well. I’m pretty happy with it. I can’t complain. I’m with all of the people that I love and they’re making me feel loved.”