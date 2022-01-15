Full House’s Olsen twins and John Stamos attend Bob Saget’s funeral, while pal John Meyer pays his respects.

BOB Saget’s cause of death is still unknown, as family and friends say their goodbyes in a private ceremony on Friday.

Full House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Saget’s good friend John Mayer were all in attendance.

The actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the show Full House.

Saget was discovered by hotel security, who alerted the sheriff and fire department around 4 p.m.

Authorities now believe his death was caused by a heart attack or stroke, according to TMZ.

A medical report has yet to corroborate that report.

It comes as his family prepares to hold a private funeral service for him on Friday.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” former co-star John Stamos tweeted on Friday morning.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to discern the difference.”

For the latest news and updates, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

Laughing hysterically

According to the source, Disney’s Paul Pressler also spoke at Saget’s funeral, calling the America’s Funniest Home Videos host his “brother” in a speech that was full of swears and had guests laughing out loud.

During Kelly Rizzo’s speech, she SOBS.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, sobbed during her speech at the late comedian’s funeral, which drew so many people that it spilled out onto the lawn.

Kelly gave a moving speech full of laughs, according to a source, in which she referred to Bob as her “hero” and revealed that she would refer to him as “Batman.”

Kelly also stated that she was honored to be his wife and that he was her harshest critic but staunchest supporter, according to the insider.

Mary Kate and Ashley are in attendance at the funeral.

The Olsen twins were seen at Bob Saget’s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday.

The sisters who played Michelle Tanner, Danny Tanner’s youngest daughter on Full House, made a rare public appearance.

Jimmy Kimmel pays his respects at a funeral

On Friday, the late-night host arrived at Bob Saget’s funeral.

Jimmy Kimmel said in his tribute to Bob that the late actor was “so funny” – and he wasn’t just referring to his work on Full House or America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“I mean, like when you walk into a party and see Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you’re like…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.