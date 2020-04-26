Gaarder, for pedants and politicians

I have heard Jostein Gaarder on more than one occasion affirm that philosophy and its purest teachings are essential for society to become more human

, so that man behaves according to wiser and also more just criteria. But, when Gaarder refers to the knowledge of philosophy, he does not do it under the strict academic precept (as a boring subject) to know from cover to cover all those concerns that passed and walked through the heads of the great thinkers of the Western civilization, whose legacy was in his eternal writings. No, he is referring to something much more profound than reciting Plato or Nietzsche as a parrot … in the style of those who aspire to win a television contest or spoil a colleague from a social gathering.

Gaarder advocates that philosophy flow through our blood (at least through the blood of those who hold the reins of everyday life), water our brain, according to our DNA to mold us as more sensitive and capable individuals to make decisions in favor of the common good. In short, we must move through philosophy with the same agility with which we ride a bicycle and a wise person is the one who has best processed that wisdom. Here is a good tug of the ears for illiterate politicians and lovers of pedantry resultona.

Existential doubts

This precept is the one that Gaarder has carried to the last consequences in his numerous novels since he wrote that worldwide success of “The World of Sofia”. In 1991 it appeared in his native Norway and was published three years later in Spain, where he has already sold more than one and a half million copies, and each season adds thousands and thousands of new followers. I read “The world of Sofia” I do not remember how old (but young) and now I have taken a new Gaarder book, “Simply perfect”, with the certainty of yesteryear: he was going to talk to me about difficult matters (the eternal questions about man, life and death) but with the usual simplicity. Incidentally, in between one title and another, I amused myself, and much, with the love story of Saint Augustine (in his youth, before having a fixed position in the saints and in the history of Western thought as father of the Church, he had a lover who gave him a beloved son) who narrates in «Vita Brevis».

With him we move through philosophy with the same agility with which we ride a bicycle

Gaarder books, which are always cataloged as novels, can well be opened and reviewed as catalogs of philosophy, of thought impregnated with daily life, because all existential doubts flow from their pages since man is a man and lives on planet Earth. In this case, the role lies with a teacher who is diagnosed with ALS and the entire plot runs around something as complex as reviewing a life and saying goodbye to this world (woman, son, grandchildren …) on the shore of a lake that works like a Styx lagoon.

Gaarder tells it with such simplicity, with such naturalness, that neither a tear falls nor does it sound like a cheap self-help speech. No, not at all, it repeats something that we already knew but that seems to have been forgotten in these decades in which man has been drunk with immortality to measure himself with Nature: we were never immortal, and we are only an organism in the vastness of the universe. It is clear that reality and its pandemics have given us a warning about what awaits us from now on, and Gaarder helps us understand this present and look to the future with the weapons of wisdom from the past.

“Just perfect”. Jostein Gaarder

TNarrativa, Trad .: K. Baggethun and A. Lorenzo. Siruela, 2020. 140 pages. Ebook: € 8.90.