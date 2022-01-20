Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner defend their decision to keep Baylah’s face hidden in photographs.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Explain Why They Hide Baylah’s Face in Photos

Regardless of what their Instagram followers say, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have no intention of showing their daughter Baylah’s face.

“For the people who are constantly commenting on Baylah’s face being blocked out of pictures, she is our daughter,” the 21-year-old Pennsylvania native wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 18.

“We won’t take pictures of her face on purpose because we want to protect her identity.”

“Please respect how we’ve decided to protect our child,” the “I Hope” singer said, adding that she and her fellow American Idolalum, 25, are “protecting her from weird predators.”

Barrett’s Instagram post came just hours after she used an Instagram slideshow to wish the 12-month-old a happy first birthday.

“This is my soul.

My lovely little princess.

“My daughter,” exclaimed the American Music Award winner.

“The love a mother has for her child is impossible to express in words.”

But being a parent has made me appreciate my parents even more for what they did for me and my siblings, and I will always defend and protect you.

No, I don’t like it.

One of my life goals is to raise a God-fearing Christian who loves Christ more than her parents could ever love him.

God bless you, my love, and motherhood.”

She and Foehner went to Disney World to celebrate their baby girl’s first birthday.

Barrett used a black heart emoji to hide Baylah’s face while sharing vacation photos.

“Happy birthday to my sweet tooty, pooty, pumpkin pie, darlin’, baby, lovey, cutie,” the Texas native wrote alongside the photo on his own account.

Munchkin, you make me so proud.

Watching you play with your baby doll and try to imitate mommy is one of my favorite things to do.

It’s amazing to see your maternal qualities emerge even now.

Someday, you’ll be a wonderful mother.

You’re going to learn a lot from him.

I can’t help but think of God’s graciousness in providing me with a heritage as I try to type words about you.

My daughter, I am grateful for you.

May Christ bless you with a bountiful harvest for the glory of His name.”

Barrett made her debut five months after the songwriters welcomed their first child in January 2021.

