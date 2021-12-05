Gabby Petito’s family is assisting in the search for a still-alive missing Indiana woman.

Gabby Petito’s family is assisting in the search for a still missing Indiana woman.

Gabby Petito’s parents are not standing by idly as others face similar circumstances to their late daughter.

That’s why, when another young girl went missing while on a cross-country trip to see her boyfriend, they reached out and offered assistance.

After arriving in California, Lateche Norris last spoke with her parents.

On November 1, she called her mother.

5 said she’d been fighting with her boyfriend and that she’d call her the next day.

Norris’ mother didn’t hear from her again until November, when she posted her final words on Facebook.

28.

“I promise, Momma,” the young girl assured her mother, “I love you more.”

Please help us find (hashtag)LatecheNorris, who was last seen on 115 at 222 Park Blvd in San Diego using a stranger’s phone.

Please keep her and his faces in mind and share them.

Please assist us in bringing her home safely.

(hashtag)FINDLATECHE(hashtag)MissingPerson(hashtag)TogetherWeCan(hashtag)GabbyPetitopic.twitter.comJ1J7s91cr4(hashtag)GabbyPetitopic.twitter.comJ1J7s91cr4(hashtag)GabbyPetitopic.twitter.comJ1J7s91cr

Fortunately, Norris was discovered alive in San Diego, where police used surveillance footage from a 7-11 to appeal to the public for information.

“On November 9, 2021, Lateche Norris’ family filed a missing person report for her.

Norris was last seen with her boyfriend, Joseph Smith, at the 7-11 at 222 Park Blvd in downtown San Diego on November 4, 2021, at about 11:25 p.m., according to a tweet from San Diego police.

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph, joined the efforts on Monday, albeit in a minor way.

Petito’s tragic death did not go unnoticed, as it brought attention to a number of missing women across the country, as well as victims who had previously been largely ignored.

Petito took advantage of his celebrity to publicize the search results and Norris’ photo on social media.

Petito’s parents have also been in touch with Norris’ family, according to The Blast, offering advice on how to deal with the media.

Lateche Norris went missing on November 9, 2021, according to her family.

Norris was last seen with her boyfriend, Joseph Smith, at the 7-11 at 222 Park Blvd in downtown San Diego on November 4, 2021, at about 11:25 p.m.

https:t.coCvVATLW7hF video footage

the sixteenth

The FBI and police were involved in the search, committing to three weeks of “extensive investigative work” in the hopes of finding Norris.

Her mother also mentioned that they had received a…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary