Gabby Windey, the Season 26 ‘Bachelor’ contestant who dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann, has revealed five personal details.

Gabby Windey, a Season 26 contestant on The Bachelor who dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann, has revealed five things about herself.

Gabby Windey, a Season 26 ‘Bachelor’ contestant who dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann, shares five interesting facts about herself.

Before her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey has been linked to two Bachelorette alums, and there’s nothing better than a Bachelorcontestant with Bachelor Nation ties!

Blake Horstmann admitted in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse after she dated Dean Unglert.

“Man, we have similar tastes in women.”

“Obviously, I didn’t know Dean until 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, and they were roommates,” the Bachelorette season 14 runner-up told his “Behind the Rose” podcast at the time.

“I met Gabby around 2015 or 2016,” she explains, “before I was on The Bachelorette.”

Because we spent some time together, I am familiar with her.

And Dean, I’m not sure how it came up, but we were sitting there — I believe we were in Buffalo — and he mentioned Gabby, and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ and he was like, ‘Dude, she was my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.'”

Blake dated Gabby “for a couple months,” according to Blake, who then hooked up with Dean’s girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, before the three of them appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019.

“She is a joy to be around.”

“She has a very outgoing personality, very loud,” he continued, “to the point where you know she’s in the room when she walks in.”

“You never know when the lead will get involved in that.”

You never know whether they prefer the quiet, shy type or the loud, outgoing type, but she is undeniably loud, outgoing, and has a large circle of friends.

I can see her getting hometowns if Clayton is into it.

She is a beautiful lady.

[…]

They’re going to tell the story of a cheerleader and a football player.”

Dean didn’t name names when discussing his ex on his October podcast “Help! I Suck at Dating!”

The narrator describes her as “one of the main exes.”

He explained, “She was my girlfriend in college.”

“Producers got in touch with me and said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about casting this person — what do you think?’

Infosurhoy’s short summary

Gabby Windey, the ‘Bachelor’ Season 26 contestant who dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann, has revealed five things about herself.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy