Gabi Butler is still a Navarro College student, correct?

Is Gabi Butler still a Navarro College student?

As a cheerleader for Navarro College’s Bulldogs cheer team, CHEER contestant Gabi Butler became a fan favorite on the TV show.

Cheerleaders from the nationally ranked school have gone on to become successful celebrities in their field.

Gabi Butler announced her departure from Cheer at the end of season one.

She went on to Weber State University in Utah, where she was impressed by the cheerleaders’ abilities, according to her.

“I was watching Weber and they were an incredible team last year, and this year they came out with insane skills.”

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Butler said, “I was really intrigued and I wanted to learn more.”

Weber State University’s Wildcats Cheer Team, which competes in a different division than Navarro College, won the Daytona NCA Collegiate Championships in 2021.

Butler claims to have returned to a place where she enjoys cheerleading and game days like she hasn’t in a long time.

“It’s true that the games are a lot of fun.

In an interview with Weber State University, she said, “I actually enjoy cheering at the games.”

“We have a crowd, and they love our energy, so let’s return the favor.”

I’m incredibly proud to be a Wildcat.”

Butler left the school, but she told Cheer Coach Monica Aldama that she would be happy to help if she needed someone to help or cover for someone else.

Butler reportedly told Aldama, “I’m always here for you.”

“I’ll be here to help if you need it.”

Gabi Butler announced her departure from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, at the end of season one of Cheer.

As a result, fans weren’t expecting Butler to return for season two of the show, but cheer coach Monica Aldama said Butler was still eligible to return this season.

The rules for competitors state that they are only eligible if they compete on the show, but Butler was able to compete when the show was forced to pause in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They don’t use their eligibility unless they actually compete,” Aldama explained to Hollywood Life, “so some did come back who would have probably not, like Gabi Butler.”

“The way cheer works is a little different,” she added.

You have five years of competition eligibility, three of which can be at the junior college level.

“So, Gabby had competed with us for two years before deciding to return for her final year of eligibility at the junior college level, but since the season was canceled, she is now coming…

