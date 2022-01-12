Gabi Butler Opens Up About Her Emotional Reaction to Jerry Harris’ Sexual Abuse Allegations (Insider Access)

Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris’ Sexual Abuse Allegations (Exclusive)

Cheer recounts the aftermath of Jerry Harris’ arrest on child pornography charges in September 2020, as well as how the scandal affected the Navarro squad.

Gabi Butler discusses the charges against her former teammate and where their friendship stands now with ET, in addition to speaking out on camera in season 2.

“I was stunned and obviously heartbroken.

“It felt like my heart just sank to the bottom of my stomach,” Butler says now, adding that the arrest and charges against Harris were “the most devastating thing” she’d ever experienced during her two years at Navarro College.

“It’s very difficult, because the Jerry I knew was the Jerry you guys saw [on TV], and he was the one who was helping people who were down.”

He was the upbeat one who made you laugh and smile all of the time.

It was like that even on your worst days, like him just being there and smiling.

That was Jerry I was familiar with.”

“It was definitely a difficult period,” she adds.

Butler is one of many teammates who reacts to the news of the season 1 breakout star’s arrest and ongoing legal scandal in the powerful midseason episode “Jerry,” which also includes an on-camera interview with twin brothers Charlie and Sam, who detail what they claim happened between them and Harris.

Harris’ spokesperson previously told ET that the Cheer star denies all of the allegations leveled against him.

The statement read, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager.”

“When the investigation is completed, we are confident that the true facts will be revealed.”

Butler says in the docuseries, “I was here in my room when I got the call about Jerry.”

“And my heart sank immediately, completely.”

I honestly believed I was in a nightmare.

I couldn’t wrap my head around it.

I had the impression that someone had just passed away.”

“I don’t agree with or condone what he was accused of.

And it’s a pity.

