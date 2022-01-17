Gabi has a major change of heart in Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ but can she persuade the other characters?

Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Gabi Has a Major Change of Heart in Part 2, but Will She Be Able to Convince the Other Characters?

The current battle in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is the result of a deep animosity between Paradis Island and Marley, which Gabi Braun initially believes.

Reiner’s younger cousin, on the other hand, embraces a change of heart in the anime’s latest episode.

Could she persuade the other Attack on Titan characters to do the same?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 78 of Attack on Titan.]

Gabi is training to inherit the Armored Titan in the first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1, and it’s clear that she believes everything Marley has told her about Paradis Island.

Eren’s attack on Liberio only confirms her belief that all of the Eldians inside the walls are “devils.”

Despite the fact that Falco spends the majority of Season 4’s early episodes interrogating Marley, Gabi continues to stew in her rage.

She realizes how similar Eldians are to her only after spending time with them.

And by the time Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 arrives, she’s had a complete 180-degree turn.

The battle between Eren and Marley is the focus of Attack on Titan Episode 78, “Sneak Attack.”

However, it briefly reintroduces Gabi and Falco to the audience.

Gabi also shows how much she’s changed in her short time on-screen.

Gabi prevents Colt from unnecessarily attacking a member of the Military Police as she and Colt try to reunite with Falco.

And, as the three of them hide from the soldiers and civilians in the area, she admits that her opinion of Eldians has shifted.

She tells them, “There are no devils on this island.”

“It’s just a bunch of people,” says the narrator.

Gabi finally understands Reiner, putting into words the point Attack on Titan strives to make throughout Season 4.

And if everyone shared her viewpoint, it might be possible to end the war.

Eren has finally met Reiner.

The battle between Marley and Paradis Island will be resolved in one way or another in Attack on Titan Season 4, but will both sides realize what Gabi has?

Marley doesn’t seem willing to budge, especially now that Eren and Zeke’s plan has been discovered.

Moreover, while some members…

