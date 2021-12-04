Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Family Album Features Birthday Parties, Pride Parades, and More

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Family Album: Birthday Parties, Pride Parades, and More

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy spending time with their large family.

Prior to the couple’s 2014 wedding in Miami, the former NBA player welcomed son Zaire and daughter Zaya in 2002 and 2007, respectively, with his then-wife, Siohvaugn Funches, and son Xavier with Aja Metoyer in 2013.

Union revealed in her 2017 memoir that she had “eight or nine miscarriages” because she and the retired athlete had a difficult time conceiving.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” wrote the star of LA’s Finest in We’re Going to Need More Wine.

“I look like I’m in my second trimester once a month because I’m bloated.”

It leads to speculation and questions, and whenever I go into a doctor’s office, I feel like a member of SEAL Team Six operating undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.”

In November 2018, she and the Chicago native welcomed their first child via gestational carrier.

Three months later, the Nebraska native explained the one quality she and Wade looked for in a surrogate mother for their daughter Kaavia.

“Some surrogates are concerned about their surrogate’s race, religion, or eating habits.

“I was like, ‘I want a reader,'” Union said in February 2019 to Women’s Health.

While the former America’s Got Talent judge told the outlet that she is glad she didn’t have a child until later in life, Union has been a loving stepmother to Wade’s children for many years.

Union brought Zaya and her siblings to the Miami Pride Parade in April 2019 when the author of A Father First was unable to attend.

When Zaya came out to her parents as transgender in February 2020 — and Wade told Ellen DeGeneres about it — Union introduced her to her Instagram followers, writing, “She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart, and we are so proud of her.”

It’s perfectly acceptable to listen to, love, and respect your children in their current state.

“Good people, love and light.”

Scroll down to see some of her and Wade’s most memorable encounters.

