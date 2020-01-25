Gabrielle Union calls Terry Crews a liar and feels thrown ‘under the bus’ after he defends AGT

Gabrielle Union let her voice be heard on Twitter after her former America’s Got Talent co-worker Terry Crews defended the show, despite her allegations she was fired after speaking against the toxic culture.

While the actress wrote she wanted to refrain from speaking about the matter until NBC finished their investigation of her claims of racism and sexism on set, she felt the need to call out Terry on Friday.

After a fan applauded her bravery, Union replied, ‘Thank u!’ before launching into her defense.

In the same tweet she wrote, ‘MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus.’

Her words were a clear shot at the AGT’s host who spoke on the Today Show Thursday and said, ‘I have never been in a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment.’

While he’s having ‘the best experience’ of his ‘entire life’ hosting AGT, Crews raised eyebrows by seeming trying to diminish Union’s allegations by noting the witnesses were unnamed.

‘First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,’ he said on the talk show. ‘That was never my experience.’

Crews added: ‘I have to say this, too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do.

‘She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?’

Union defended her allegations, as Crews falsely stated there was only one unnamed source, when they are multiple.

He also reveals he has not been in touch with Union since her departure, telling hosts, ‘I haven’t reached out, but I have not heard anything.’

Before the controversial firing, Union made a point to support Crews in 2017, after he alleged that a ‘high level Hollywood executive’ had ‘groped [his]privates’ at a party, despite many of his colleagues remaining silent.

She tweeted at the time: ‘Terry Crews is a stand-up guy. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind & true professional. I believe him & stand by him. #MeToo.’

In another Tweet she says, ‘why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed…But we already know.’

The ominous ‘we already know’ is most likely in reference to the Today Show and AGT airing on the same network that is currently investigating her allegations, which would cause hosts to feel uneasy about pressing him further.

In November it was announced Union and her fellow judge Julianne Hough would not be returning for the 15th season.

Just days later an explosive Variety report claimed that Union had expressed concerns over alleged racial insensitivity on set, and that both women said they were subjected to ‘excessive notes’ on their physical appearance.

While speaking at a female empowerment and inclusivity panel Variety reported that Union said, ‘Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid.’

Without mentioning AGT’s name, she added: ‘Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience.’

While Crews did not have Union’s back, her husband Dwyane Wade publicly supported his wife on Twitter.

He Tweeted: ‘So when i got the news that my wife was being fired-my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.’

Union, still fired up, also wrote ‘Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let’s gooooooooooo.’

She then jumped in to talk about the lack of diversity in ‘hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage.’

Union also pointed a finger at the lack of diversity behind-the-scenes.

While her experience is one she wants heard, two days ago she also retweeting a story of an African American teenager who won’t be able to walk graduation because his dreadlocks are too long.

The actress was enraged at the school and called them out for unnecessary ‘policing’ and rejected the ‘bullshit ass commentary’ about black hair.